Charges laid in human trafficking case

June 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Charges have resulted from a Caledon OPP investigation that started in January into a matter of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Police report officers under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Paul Rosato have been looking into the matter.
As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man from North York was charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years of age, having material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18 years of age, two counts of sexual exploitation, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He’s also been further charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years of age and having material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18 years of age.
As well, a 23-year-old man from Toronto was charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years of age, having material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18 years of age and failure to comply with probation order.
