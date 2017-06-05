Contents

Editorial Cartoon — June 1, 2017

June 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

GTA West word might wait until 2018

By Bill Rea It looks like Caledon residents who have been waiting a long time to learn the status of the GTA West Corridor are going ...

Lots of activity for Greater Toronto Day

         

Feds announce $434,000 for various Dufferin-Caledon infrastructure upgrades

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a time to celebrate the places across this great country that unite and connect people in their communities. Brampton ...

Learn about 1837 Rebellion

William Lyon Mackenzie led the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837. Stories of his alleged escape through Caledon will be the topic at the next meeting ...

Conservatives upbeat over new leader

By Bill Rea The Conservative Party of Canada elected Andrew Scheer as their new leader over the weekend, and there is a lot of enthusiasm ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...

Village of Alton Storm Drainage Study

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment ...

HomeJames looking for volunteers

HomeJames enters its 10th year with a record number of 19 nights of operation on its calendar, beginning with Lobsterfest in Bolton May 27, followed ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...

         