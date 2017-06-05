Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

June 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Krysta Cadden
Each year, the Rotary Club of Palgrave awards youth in our community the Rotary Memorial Youth Leadership Award.
The Bursary began as the LIFE Award (Living in a Finer Environment) and transitioned to its current moniker following the deaths of some long-time members of our club. We wanted to find a way to honour all of our members who had since passed on. As each of the departed members had provided leadership in one form or another to our club, it was decided to use the youth leadership award as a vehicle to recognize and assist young people who made things happen in our community.
We post (on our website) and circulate application forms to organizations, schools, churches, etc. in our community for members of said groups to nominate young leaders who have made significant contributions. The youth are to be nominated by someone who can speak to their contributions and leadership presence.
To be eligible, nominees must have demonstrated leadership excellence, be enrolled full-time in a graduating class in a secondary school or post-secondary institution and be a resident of the Town of Caledon, Adjala or Mono. It is important to note that the Bursary recognizes leadership excellence and lifestyle — rather than academics or scholarship. The bursary is awarded for further training and schooling.
Do you know a youth in your community who would be eligible and who you would be proud to nominate?
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com to download the application form or contact Krysta Cadden at krystacadden@rogers.com for a copy. Deadline for application submission is June 30.
And, for more information on all that we do, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.
