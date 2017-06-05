By Bill Rea It looks like Caledon residents who have been waiting a long time to learn the status of the GTA West Corridor are going ...

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a time to celebrate the places across this great country that unite and connect people in their communities. Brampton ...

William Lyon Mackenzie led the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837. Stories of his alleged escape through Caledon will be the topic at the next meeting ...

By Bill Rea The Conservative Party of Canada elected Andrew Scheer as their new leader over the weekend, and there is a lot of enthusiasm ...

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment ...

HomeJames enters its 10th year with a record number of 19 nights of operation on its calendar, beginning with Lobsterfest in Bolton May 27, followed ...

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...