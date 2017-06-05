Sports

Dodgers pick up first win over Aurora

June 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Dodgers are on the board.
After a month of rescheduled games and quite a widespread schedule, the Bolton Dodgers picked up their first win in their third game of the North Dufferin Baseball League season.
They took the two points from the Aurora Jays, a surprise 6-2 upset over one of the top offences in the AA league. Veteran pitcher Shawn English was on the mound, while Rob Spencer earned the loss for the Jays.
The win brought the Dodgers’ record to 1-2 for the season, currently sitting 10th place out of 15 NDBL teams, but with some skewed positioning after a number of cancelled and rescheduled games.
Last Thursday’s game against the Ivy Rangers was cancelled due to weather conditions, while they will hope to bring their record to .500 with a win tonight (Thursday) over the Lisle Astros, their only action this week.
First pitch comes at 8:30 p.m. at North Hill Park.
Rain was also the culprit in the cancellation of the Bolton Brewers’ game against the Alliston Athletics, making it 10 days between games before they hit Don McKnight field in Newmarket Saturday to face the Cornhuskers.
The break certainly didn’t cause any problems, as they cruised to a 7-1 win to bring them within four points of the league lead.
Their 4-1-0 record is currently good for a tie for third, along with the Orangeville Giants, Clearview Orioles and Barrie Angels.
Barring more wet conditions, the Brewers return to action in Midland all weekend with back-to-backs with the Angels and Midland Indians both Saturday and Sunday.
The Brew Crew does not return to North Hill Park in Bolton until June 22, in their rescheduled game with the Athletics.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

Shawn English was on the mound for the Bolton Dodgers’ first win of the season last Tuesday in a 6-2 victory over the Aurora Jays.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

