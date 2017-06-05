Bandits lose in Friday brush with Brantford Warriors

June 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Bandits are still in search of that elusive first win in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season.
They met the Brantford Jr. Warriors for the first time this season Friday, with their foes riding a three-game winning streak.
Hoping to take that momentum early, Caledon was able to hold them off in the first period, playing to a 2-2 tie at first intermission thanks to goals from Darcy Tainsh and Jordan Oshowy.
Spencer Wood actually put the home team on top with a goal just 21 seconds into the middle frame, before Brantford rattled off seven goals in the final 11 minutes of the period.
Oshowy and Wood were both able to capitalize once more each, but it was all the Caledon offense could muster in a 13-5 loss.
The loss came three days after the first game of their current four-game homestand, when the Wilmot Wild came to town and flexed their offensive muscle.
Wilmot was able to pot seven goals in each of the first two periods, eventually playing to a 19-6 score at the final buzzer after a barrage of shots on goaltender Adam Brennan.
Oshowy, Austin Pope and Wood led the way for the Bandits with two points apiece. Oshowy continues to lead the team in scoring with eight goals and 10 assists through seven games played.
Halfway through their longest homestand of the year, Caledon’s best chances to pick up some points lie directly ahead in meetings with the Mimico Mountaineers (1-5-1) and Halton Hills Bulldogs (2-3-0), with the Mountaineers visiting Caledon following press time Tuesday.
The teams sit one and two rungs up from the Bandits in the OJCLL ladder, while the Six Nations Warriors lead the way with a record of 7-1-0.
The next opportunity to see the Bandits in action comes Tuesday (June 6) when they host the Bulldogs at Caledon East.
The first faceoff is set for 8 p.m.
For stats and schedules, visit www.banditslacrosse.com/jrc
