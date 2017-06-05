Sports

Bandits lose in Friday brush with Brantford Warriors

June 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Bandits are still in search of that elusive first win in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season.
They met the Brantford Jr. Warriors for the first time this season Friday, with their foes riding a three-game winning streak.
Hoping to take that momentum early, Caledon was able to hold them off in the first period, playing to a 2-2 tie at first intermission thanks to goals from Darcy Tainsh and Jordan Oshowy.
Spencer Wood actually put the home team on top with a goal just 21 seconds into the middle frame, before Brantford rattled off seven goals in the final 11 minutes of the period.
Oshowy and Wood were both able to capitalize once more each, but it was all the Caledon offense could muster in a 13-5 loss.
The loss came three days after the first game of their current four-game homestand, when the Wilmot Wild came to town and flexed their offensive muscle.
Wilmot was able to pot seven goals in each of the first two periods, eventually playing to a 19-6 score at the final buzzer after a barrage of shots on goaltender Adam Brennan.
Oshowy, Austin Pope and Wood led the way for the Bandits with two points apiece. Oshowy continues to lead the team in scoring with eight goals and 10 assists through seven games played.
Halfway through their longest homestand of the year, Caledon’s best chances to pick up some points lie directly ahead in meetings with the Mimico Mountaineers (1-5-1) and Halton Hills Bulldogs (2-3-0), with the Mountaineers visiting Caledon following press time Tuesday.
The teams sit one and two rungs up from the Bandits in the OJCLL ladder, while the Six Nations Warriors lead the way with a record of 7-1-0.
The next opportunity to see the Bandits in action comes Tuesday (June 6) when they host the Bulldogs at Caledon East.
The first faceoff is set for 8 p.m.
For stats and schedules, visit www.banditslacrosse.com/jrc

Jakob Lowe controls the ball in the Caledon Bandits’ 13-5 loss to Brantford Friday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

GTA West word might wait until 2018

By Bill Rea It looks like Caledon residents who have been waiting a long time to learn the status of the GTA West Corridor are going ...

Lots of activity for Greater Toronto Day

         

Feds announce $434,000 for various Dufferin-Caledon infrastructure upgrades

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a time to celebrate the places across this great country that unite and connect people in their communities. Brampton ...

Learn about 1837 Rebellion

William Lyon Mackenzie led the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837. Stories of his alleged escape through Caledon will be the topic at the next meeting ...

Conservatives upbeat over new leader

By Bill Rea The Conservative Party of Canada elected Andrew Scheer as their new leader over the weekend, and there is a lot of enthusiasm ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...

Village of Alton Storm Drainage Study

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment ...

HomeJames looking for volunteers

HomeJames enters its 10th year with a record number of 19 nights of operation on its calendar, beginning with Lobsterfest in Bolton May 27, followed ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...

         