Sports

Hike for World Environment Day

June 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

June 5 is World Environment Day, and Credit Valley Conservation will be marking the occasion the previous day with a hike at Terra Cotta Conservation Area.
Hike times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
World Environment Day is a great time for everyone to get outdoors and explore nature, appreciate its beauty and importance, and to remember to protect the Earth that we share. Since 1972, global citizens have organized many thousands of events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against wildlife crime, to replanting forests.
This year, Canada is the host country of the biggest annual event for positive environmental action, which takes place June 5th.
The June 4 event will be a 45-minute, low-intensity interpretive hike around the park, exploring native, naturalized and invasive species that proved significant to Canadians throughout history.
Meet at the Visitors’ Welcome Centre.
Registration is required and space is limited to 25 people per hike.
For more information, contact Julia Kole at 1-800-668-5557 or jkole@creditvalleyca.ca

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

GTA West word might wait until 2018

By Bill Rea It looks like Caledon residents who have been waiting a long time to learn the status of the GTA West Corridor are going ...

Lots of activity for Greater Toronto Day

         

Feds announce $434,000 for various Dufferin-Caledon infrastructure upgrades

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a time to celebrate the places across this great country that unite and connect people in their communities. Brampton ...

Open house at Peel Lodge

Freemasonry is marking 300 years in Canada, and the Peel Lodge in Caledon East will be hosting an open house Saturday (June 3). The public ...

Learn about 1837 Rebellion

William Lyon Mackenzie led the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837. Stories of his alleged escape through Caledon will be the topic at the next meeting ...

Conservatives upbeat over new leader

By Bill Rea The Conservative Party of Canada elected Andrew Scheer as their new leader over the weekend, and there is a lot of enthusiasm ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...

Village of Alton Storm Drainage Study

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment ...

HomeJames looking for volunteers

HomeJames enters its 10th year with a record number of 19 nights of operation on its calendar, beginning with Lobsterfest in Bolton May 27, followed ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...