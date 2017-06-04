Hike for World Environment Day

June 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
June 5 is World Environment Day, and Credit Valley Conservation will be marking the occasion the previous day with a hike at Terra Cotta Conservation Area.
Hike times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
World Environment Day is a great time for everyone to get outdoors and explore nature, appreciate its beauty and importance, and to remember to protect the Earth that we share. Since 1972, global citizens have organized many thousands of events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against wildlife crime, to replanting forests.
This year, Canada is the host country of the biggest annual event for positive environmental action, which takes place June 5th.
The June 4 event will be a 45-minute, low-intensity interpretive hike around the park, exploring native, naturalized and invasive species that proved significant to Canadians throughout history.
Meet at the Visitors’ Welcome Centre.
Registration is required and space is limited to 25 people per hike.
For more information, contact Julia Kole at 1-800-668-5557 or jkole@creditvalleyca.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.