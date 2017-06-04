Under-13 Cougars hold their own against Ontario’s best

June 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Caledon Cougars U13 bantam girls ended the year as fourth in the province.
The Ontario Cup basketball finals were held in Niagara recently, and the girls demonstrated grit and determination. Losing their place in the gold game by two points, and losing the bronze game by one was tough, but the girls all agree that the experience was one they will remember for a long time.
Friday night’s game was against the top team in the province, Transway out of Hamilton. They are a tough and experienced team with a deep bench, but the girls pulled off a win in the last few minutes of the match. The girls worked together as a team, and won as a team. Led by Coaches Peter Jhaj and Mary Magarelli, they dug deep for the win. Kate White led the team in points, Hailey Barbieri demonstrated some of the quickest defence seen all season, Cyanne John and Maya Chocano led the team in rebounds, and Maya Chocano hit the winning basket with only seconds left with a step back jump shot that she has been practising all year.
Saturday morning, the Caledon girls lost against the tough team from GTA West. Both teams did well and some last-minute hustling by both teams made for an exciting game that could have easily gone either way.
Saturday afternoon, the girls played and won an aggressive game against the Brampton Bounce team.
Sunday, they were facing Ancaster Blitz in the bronze medal game. They fought hard but went down early, finding themselves down by 10 at halftime. They made a valiant comeback with Rain Jhaj starting the run with three successful three-pointers, but just ran out of time, losing 51-50 at the buzzer.
Competition is tough in division 1. The weekend performance demonstrated Caledon Cougars rival any of the top girls’ basketball clubs in Ontario. This team has amazing coaches and players, they are not afraid of hard work and have demonstrated yet again that they do their best work under pressure. They will continue to practise hard and represent Caledon well as they prepare for AAU tournaments in the U.S.A.
For more information on Caledon Cougars Basketball, go to www.caledoncougars.ca / info@caledoncougars.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.