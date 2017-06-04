Make sure to have a permit before doing any burning

June 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is concerned over the large amount of rubbish and garbage being illegally burned on properties over the past couple of weeks.
This is a violation of the Town’s Open Air, Recreational and Agricultural Fires Bylaw and the Ontario Fire Code. Property owners are reminded that they can be subject to large invoices for services rendered for non-compliance with the bylaw. Emergency responses to these incidents take fire services away from residents requiring real help.
Specifically, the only permitted items that can be burned are non-treated wood, branch, twigs and logs. Burn permits are mandatory and are issued under strict conditions to protect lives, property and the environment.
“When a permit is issued, the owner is agreeing that they will comply with the conditions of the permit. If fire crews are wrongfully dispatched, fees can be applied and, in some cases, those fees could be in the multiple hundreds of dollars,” said Caledon Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “We do not like to levy a fee, but the fire service needs to be readily available to respond to people that are experiencing an emergency and in need of our help.”
Property owners are reminded that not all yard waste is allowed to be burned. The most common, non-permitted items that are illegally burned are grass clippings, trash, aerosol cans, furniture, pressure treated wood, construction materials, plastics, metals and tires or rubber. For any non-permitted item, residents can use local garbage and recycling services or visit the Region of Peel website for yard waste and pick up information at www.peelregion.ca/waste/yard-waste
There are conditions and restrictions to the Open Air Burning Permit, as well. The permit must be obtained for any type of burning, and can only occur in approved areas of Caledon. Permits are available online at caledon.ca/burnpermits, or in person at the Fire Administration Headquarters, 6211 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Failure to obtain a permit may result in an invoice as set out under the current Fees Bylaw.
For more information, visit caledon.ca/fire or contact Fire and Emergency Services at 905-584-2272, ext. 4303 or by email atfire@caledon.ca
