Both drivers charged after head-on

June 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
Two people are facing charges after a head-on collision on Airport Road in Caledon East May 9.
Caledon OPP reports the accident took place at about 12:25 p.m., and involved a silver Dodge Caravan and a grey Toyota. The driver of the Dodge, An 88-year-old resident of Brampton, was charged with careless driving and driving without a licence. The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old man from Barrie, faces charges of driving with more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system. His licence as lifted for 90 days on the spot, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
