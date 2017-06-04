Traffic stop leads to drug charges

June 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
Three men are facing drug-related charges after an April 29 traffic stop on Highway 10 in Caledon.
Caledon OPP reports an officer stopped a black Acura MCX on a matter involving the Highway Traffic Act. While speaking to the driver, the officer developed a reasonable and probably suspicion that the men in the vehicle had contravened the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, was charged with driving while under suspension, possession of a Schedule II substance (cannabis marijuana — under 30 grams), possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
A 23-year-old man, also from Brampton, and a 21-year-old man from Burlington were both charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
