Lots of activity for Greater Toronto Day
May 31, 2017 ·
The Exchange in Bolton was a very busy place last Thursday. There were volunteers on hand, including a contingent from Humberview Secondary School, contributing their time as part of Greater Toronto Day, a project held by Global News. There were many local seniors on hand, and students Ashley Hutchins and Komal Gill were assisting Bolton resident Sam Warren work on this bird house.
Volunteer MBC was active in lining up volunteers for the event from Humberview Secondary School in Bolton. Angie Seth of Global News was doing live repots from the scene, as Volunteer MBC Executive Director Carine Strong and Mayor Allan Thompson watched.
Students from Humberview helped out in the kitchen, and that resulted in this pizza lunch for the seniors.
Photos by Bill Rea