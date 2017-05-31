Feds announce $434,000 for various Dufferin-Caledon infrastructure upgrades

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a time to celebrate the places across this great country that unite and connect people in their communities.

Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota, on behalf of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, who is also Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, was in Town Friday to announce that Dufferin-Caledon will benefit from funding from the government.

These projects are five of more than 350 Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) projects approved in southern Ontario under the program’s second intake.

The federal allocation includes $39,655 to the Town for the Mayfield Recreatiuons Complex, contributing to the total cost of $79,310.

The Ontario Heritage Trust will be getting $115,000, or roughly half of the total cost, for improvements in visitor infrastructure at the Badlands.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) will be receiving $100,000 for improvement to the beach septic system at Albion Hills Conservation Area. The total cost there is about $290,000.

As well, $150,000 will be going to Dufferin County for the expansion of its museum, which is slated to cost $450,000. Credit Valley Conservation Foundation will be receiving $29,291 to improve the awater amphitheatre at Island Lake. The total cost of that project is $88,760.

With the addition of $44.4 million in supplementary funding announced in Budget 2016, the total CIP 150 allocation for southern Ontario, being delivered by FedDev Ontario, is up to $88.8 million. More than 730 projects have been approved under both intakes.

These projects will allow Canadians to enjoy upgraded community facilities such as parks, trails and cultural and community centres. They will also help to create a lasting legacy as Canada prepares to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

“Through investments in our communities, we are demonstrating our commitment to create and support sustainable growth, economic opportunity, and prosperity in Canada,” Sahota said. “By improving community infrastructure such as through these projects, we are helping to boost economic activity and maintain a high quality of life for residents of all ages.”

“On behalf of the Town of Caledon council and our residents, I want to thank our federal government partners for investing in Caledon,” Mayor Allan Thompson remarked. “For example, with regards to the refurbishment of Mayfield arena, our community groups will benefit from a completely new arena floor, a modernized refrigeration system, new boards and more accessible seating and activity areas.”

“The Ontario Heritage Trust is grateful for the support from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program,” Ontario Heritage Trust CEO Beth Hanna. “This funding will allow the Trust and its partners to reopen the Cheltenham Badlands to the public as part of the first phase of site improvements. The project will connect the trail system to the new parking facilities that are currently being constructed by the Region of Peel. With the support of the Government of Canada and our other funders we will ensure the long-term protection of the Badlands, improve public safety, increase accessibility and help tell the story of this remarkable site.”

“This septic system replacement represents an important milestone in the evolution of Albion Hills Conservation Area as a hub of activity for nearby residents and visitors from afar,” TRCA Director of Parks and Culture Derek Edwards remarked. “By servicing the recreational aquatic facility, as well as an area that will be transformed into a multi-facetted event space for up to 5,000 visitors, this system will contribute significantly to the growth of the Region’s tourism brand.”

