Learn about 1837 Rebellion

May 31, 2017   ·   0 Comments

William Lyon Mackenzie led the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837.
Stories of his alleged escape through Caledon will be the topic at the next meeting of the Caledon East and District Historical Society.
Author and historian Chris Raible is an authority on the Mackenzie era.
The talk which had been scheduled for last June, but had to be postponed, will be June 28 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James’ Anglican Church in Caledon East
History remembers Mackenzie as a publisher, the City of Toronto’s first Mayor, a reformer calling for independence from England, and a leader of the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837.
In December 1837, after the rebellion failed, Mackenzie became a fugitive with a price on his head. His escape to the U.S. is rife with tales of where he hid along the way. Many of these tales allegedly happened in Caledon. Are they true?
The cost will be $5 for visitors.

         

