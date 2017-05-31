Uncategorized

Conservatives upbeat over new leader

May 31, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
The Conservative Party of Canada elected Andrew Scheer as their new leader over the weekend, and there is a lot of enthusiasm with the choice, according to David Tilson.
Dufferin-Caledon’s MP said the new leader met with his caucus in Ottawa Monday morning.
“The entire caucus was on the up-beat,” he observed.
Tilson added there was plenty of enthusiasm around the convention in Toronto, along with the drama that was to be expected in a contest that went 13 ballots.
“The crowd was really spirited,” Tilson declared.
MP Maxime Bernier from Quebec had been touted, especially in the media, as being a “slam dunk” for the job, Tilson reflected, adding he rode with Bernier on the bus to Monday’s caucus meeting.
“I really feel for the guy,” Tilson said later in the day. “He must feel awful.”
Scheer, who turned 38 late last month, has represented the Saskatchewan riding of Regina—Qu’Appelle since 2004, and served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015.
“I think he’s perfect for the job and will give the Liberals a run for their money,” Tilson commented.
He also spoke confidently regarding the new leader’s youth.
“I’m sure he’ll be attractive to millennials,” he observed.
Tilson had maintained for some time he was supporting Wellington – Halton Hills MP Michael Chong for the leadership, but he observed that as of Friday night, he didnt know who was going to win.
“I don’t think we were shocked,” he added.

         

