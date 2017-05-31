Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea

It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years.

It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Palgrave, not to mention a significant event on the local social calendar.

The club will be hosting its 20th anniversary edition of Wines of the World. It will be June 24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Caledon Equestrian Park. It promises to be an evening of great food, drink and entertainment, as well as part of the commemoration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“I think it was very small and it was somebody’s idea for a good time for the club,” Rotarian Nikola Boadway commented. “But it evolved and it became our major fundraiser.”

She added the last couple of years have seen many changes to the event. One of them has involved the addition of food. “It is really high-quality, wonderful food,” she said.

And this year, it will be representative of Canada, with food from every province,

“It’s a taste of Canada,” she declared, adding it will represent a full meal from coast to coast.

The title sponsors of this year’s event are Fines Ford Lincoln and Scotiabank.

Boadway said they are expecting between 800 and 1,000 people to turn out for the occasion, based on the attendance figures for previous years.

The food and drink will be accompanied by the jazz music of Kontact.

“They donate their time every year,” Boadway observed.

Needless to say, wine will be a big part of the event. The wine selection this year was developed with a lot of help from Kimberly Day, wine connoisseur and manager of the LCBO outlet in Caledon East. Each tasting station is presented by community sponsors. Without their support this annual Rotary fund raising event would not be possible.

Boadway also said they have really upped the quality of the wines over the years, keeping track of the latest trends, as well as the varieties that seem to be up and coming.

There will be some Canadian wines, but in keeping with the name of the event, there will be wines representing much of the globe, including North America, Spain, Italy, France, South Africa, Argentina, Chili, Australia and other lands.

And there will be beers and ciders, some of them brewed locally.

“It’s great, because they get to go out and meet the people ,” Boadway observed. “It’s a very practical sort of thing.”

It takes a lot of work to organize and run such an event, and Boadway said that also means a lot of volunteer help. All the Rotarians are going to be involved, along with spouses and kids. As well, it’s also going to be a great time to socialize and meet friends and neighbours.

“It’s seen and be seen,” Boadway observed. “It’s running into people you haven’t seen in a long time.”

It’s also a clear sign that the seasons are changing, and that summer cannot be far off.

“I think it’s the first Palgrave event that everybody can relate to,” she remarked.

And all the proceeds will go toward supporting the many projects Rotary is involved in. There’s not one cause that the funds from Wines of the World will go to.

“We support many different initiatives and programs,” she said, both locally and internationally.

Tickets are $60 per person. They can be ordered through the club’s website at https://www.rotarywow.com

