Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Susan Hicks
My Rotary journey started when I attended a meeting to hear a presentation by Dave Dryden on Sleeping Children Around the World.
Following this night, I joined Rotary and have since been on three international distributions for Sleeping Children Around the World with Rotary — Honduras, India and Kenya. These were amazing experiences.
There have been so many opportunities that have come to me, I believe through Rotary and I appreciate Rotary for those reasons.
I was involved in getting the Green House built for Peace Ranch with my fellow Rotarians — which was unbelievable. Driving in to see it once it was built was such an accomplishment and we had such a sense of pride.
I have visited Camp Ooch five times for their work camp weekend where groups of us would go together and help ready the camp for the campers — painting, cleaning, organizing — and all the while enjoying Rotary friendship and fellowship.
And most recently I was lucky enough to visit Sandy Lake First Nations with the hockey equipment that Rotary gathered and sent up to the children of Sandy Lake.
To me Rotary is all about fulfillment — and that is what it has brought to me.
If you are interested in learning more about Rotary please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved. For more information on Palgrave First, please contact them at palgravefirst@gmail.com

         

