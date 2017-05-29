General News

Jones calls for action on mental health wait times

May 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Wait times for children and youth seeking mental health counselling and therapy are out of control, according to Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.
And she’s calling on the government to do something about it,.
Jones raised the issue recently in Question Period in the legislature, with Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins, pointing out in the last 10 years, there has been a 60 per cent increase in hospitalizations and emergency room visits by children and youth due to mental health disorders.
“The minister responded by suggesting that drugs were the answer,” Jones said, according to Hansard. “Does the Minister truly believe that the solution for this mental health crisis is providing free drugs?
Hoskins initially denied saying that.
“Read the Hansard,” Jones shot back, and Hoskins replied by suggesting she “clarify her recollection.”
The Minister added he’s very proud of the investments the government has made in mental health. He added the five-year plan for mental health, which he said came out of a select committee of all parties, started with a focus on children’s issues.
“We were able to expand the services to more than 50,000 additional children who would benefit,” he said. “We made investments in the order of hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Jones expressed appreciation to the reference to the Select Committee on Mental Health and Addictions, “but that was eight years ago, Minister.”
She added there are some 12,000 children and youth waiting for mental health services in Ontario, and she said the average wait time for counselling and therapy in Toronto is 208 days. The figure in Barrie is 354 days and 575 days in Ottawa.
“Our kids can’t wait,” Jones declared. “Instead of suggesting that drugs are the answer, when will this minister ensure timely access to counselling and therapy service for our children?”
Addressing the situation in Barrie, Hoskins said the government announced several months ago a brand new child and youth mental health service in Barrie at the Royal Victoria hospital. This is an in-patient service, but also an outpatient service, which he said is going to benefit tens of thousands of children and youth in the area.
He added that’s one example, pointing out $140 million of additional funds was announced in the recent budget for cognitive behavioural therapy.
“This problem cannot be fixed by a pill,” Jones said later. “Children are waiting for a year and a half for service. The Minister must ensure timely access to counselling and therapy service for our children.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wrong date

The May 25 Citizen contained a story about an OPP recruiting session to be held by Caledon Community Services. The date of the session was incorrect. ...

Caledon OPP on display at open house

         

Optimism over update land-use plans

By Bill Rea There’s a lot of positive reaction to the results of the reviews of the land-use plans governing much of Southern Ontario, including ...

Husky sponsors Caledon Day Main Stage, featuring Sloan

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., the world’s largest brand name supplier of injection molding equipment and services to the plastics industry, has stepped up as ...

Kiss and Cry shown at RF Hall

By Bill Rea There was probably a shortage of dry eyes last Wednesday around Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East. Students were ...

Annual Schomberg Fair opens its gates this weekend

This year, the Schomberg Agricultural Society celebrates its 167th annual spring fair which runs today (Thursday) through to Sunday. Come out and enjoy all that ...

HomeJames looking for volunteers

HomeJames enters its 10th year with a record number of 19 nights of operation on its calendar, beginning with Lobsterfest in Bolton May 27, followed ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...

Waste exemption period offered for garbage day

From May 23 until June 1, Peel residents are offered a waste exemption period for their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Residents are encouraged to ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...