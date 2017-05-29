Brewers finish runner-up at Lisle Victoria Day tournament

May 29, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers managed to top all but the reigning league champs in the annual Lisle Victoria Day baseball tournament.
Eight teams from across the AA North Dufferin Baseball League took to Ross Houston Memorial Park in a two-day tournament that turned into three after some bad weather Sunday.
Bolton played their way into the championship bracket following a decisive 10-3 win over the Mansfield Cubs Saturday morning, and managed to squeak in a 9-1 win over the host Lisle Astros before the rain set in Sunday.
They returned to the diamond for the championship game Monday against the New Lowell Knights, who won the tournament in 2015.
New Lowell struck early with a run in the first inning, holding off Bolton until the fourth, when they managed to tie the game at one.
That score remained until the bottom of the sixth, when New Lowell’s Jake Nicholson hit a two-run bomb to break it open. They would add one more, with Bolton stranding two base runners in the seventh inning, in an eventual 4-1 final.
The Creemore Braves defeated the Clearview Orioles 6-3 in the earlier consolation championship.
In their only other trip to the diamond last week, the Brewers took on the Aurora Jays in a regular season match in Innisfil.
The Jays exacted revenge on the Brewers for their early May win by holding Bolton to just one run in the rematch, with rookie pitcher Thomas D’Andrade solving the Brewer bats for the Jays through five innings.
The real stinger was when Nathan Robinson, a former Brewer, took to the mound for the sixth for the Jays and shut out Bolton for the final two innings.
With a season series split with the Jays holding up as the only regular season games for the Brewers so far, their 1-1-0 record has them in the middle of the pack in the NDBL standings, though some teams have played up to five games.
They will get their first chance to play on home field tonight (Thursday), when they host the Alliston Athletics (1-3-0) at North Hill Park in Bolton for a doubleheader.
First pitch for game one is set for 6:30 p.m.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca
