Sports

Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — May 25, 2017

May 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School
Lauryn Legerton
This Grade 12 student plays number eight on the senior girls’ rugby team, and she was predicting they would win the ROPSSAA finals this week. In previous years, she has played on the school’s basketball and volleyball teams. In the community, she’s a rep player in the Brampton Rugby Club and enjoys swimming. The 18-year-old lives in Brampton.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Seleste Ayala
The 16-year-old was the champion ain the 1,500-metre run at ROPSSAA this year. She did it last Thursday in a time of 5:20. She also plays centre on the varsity soccer team, which is going to be playing in the quarter-finals at ROPSSAA this week. Away from school, she plays rep soccer in the Milton Magic organization. The Grade 10 student lives in East Garafraxa.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Stephen Ryan
This Grade 11 student is making his mark with the varsity baseball team as closing pitcher. The team compiled a 3-1 record before the playoffs. He’s also an active golfer, having competed at OFSAA in the fall after winning at ROPSSAA. He placed 43rd in Ontario and the team was eighth out of 14. The 17-year-old lives in Palgrave.

Humberview Secondary School
Mairead Munro
This 17-year-old is a rugby enthusiast, playing prop on the school’s senior squad. She also plays league rugby in the Aurora Barbarians’ organization. She’s been playing for five years. “It just seemed interesting,” she said, adding she has an uncle who plays too. She’s planning to go to Trent University next year and try out for the rugby team there. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.

         

