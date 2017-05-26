Dodgers open NDBL season with pair of losses

May 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Dodgers are searching for their first points of the North Dufferin Baseball League season after opening their schedule with losses to two tough teams in the Clearview Orioles and Orangeville Giants.
Defensive breakdowns saw the team give up 25 runs between the two games played last Wednesday and Thursday on the road, opening with a 9-6 loss to the Orioles at New Lowell Recreation Park.
Thursday’s defeat at the hands of the Giants began in the first inning and never relented, with the Dodgers managing just one run while on the wrong end of a double-digit deficit.
The pair of losses has the Dodgers tied with the Newmarket Cornhuskers and newcomers Ivy Rangers for the bottom of the AA league’s standings, though Bolton had a late start to the season.
The Giants lead the way in the 15-team league with a 4-0 record, while the Orioles and Lisle Astros are also without a loss yet this season.
Bolton were to host the Aurora Jays (3-1-0) in Tottenham Wednesday night (following press time), and visit the Rangers (0-3-0) in Ivy tonight (Thursday). First pitch is set for 6:30p.m.
They won’t get a chance to play on their home diamond of North Hill Park in Bolton until June 1, when they will host the Lisle Astros.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca
