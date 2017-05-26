Two charged in sexual assault from 2016

May 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
Two young men are facing charges in connection with a sexual assault that took place Feb. 16, 2016.
Caledon OPP reports the female victim was transported in a vehicle to the Caledon area from Brampton by a male who was known to her and another male. While in the vehicle, the two males apparently assaulted, sexually assaulted and stole items from the victim while recording their actions.
As a result of the police investigation, a 21-year-old man from Brampton and a 19-year-old man from Scarborough were both charged with sexual assault, publication of an intimate image without consent, voyeurism, theft of a credit card, theft under $5000, assault and extortion.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or who may have had similar contact with the accused persons is requested to contact Constable Mark Quinton of Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). They can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.