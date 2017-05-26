CHILD CAR SEAT CLINIC HELD BY OFFICERS
May 26, 2017 ·
Caledon OPP Auxiliary officers recently held the latest of their child car seat clinics at the Fire Hall in Bolton. Auxiliary Constable Ed Hickey was going over the seat belonging to Suknjit and Narinder Combo of Mono. The next clinic is scheduled for May. 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the fire hall at 28 Ann St. in Bolton. It will be by-appointment only. Call 905-584-2241 for more information or to book an appointment.
Photo by Bill Rea