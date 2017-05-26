Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Ontario

May 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
From July 13 to 15, Special Olympics Ontario is making its way to the Region of Peel for the Provincial Summer Games.
Caledon will be hosting the golf event at the Caledon Golf and Country Club (2121 Olde Base Line Rd., near Inglewood), and Caledon OPP is seeking volunteers to help out at that location, as well as others in Peel.
Those who are interested can visit the official Games website at www.specialolympics2017games.com and go to the “Volunteers” tab where they will find the volunteer registration labelled “Click Here To Register As A Volunteer” as well as the minimum requirements to be a volunteer.
Caledon residents who are volunteering will need to have a current Criminal Record Check / Vulnerable Sector Screening completed. This can be done for free at the Caledon OPP detachment at 15924 Innis Lake Rd. near Caledon East.
Special Olympics Ontario is also looking for businesses, community groups or individuals to help support the games by making a general donation (a one-time payment or small monthly option is available); adopting an athlete (as an individual donor or as a business for $500); or by adopting an athletic team or group (by registering a team to pool funds together collectively to reach the goal of $500 to Adopt An Athlete). For those who wish to donate to the games, further information can be obtained on the official games website.
You must be logged in to post a comment.