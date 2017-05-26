911

Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Ontario

May 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

From July 13 to 15, Special Olympics Ontario is making its way to the Region of Peel for the Provincial Summer Games.
Caledon will be hosting the golf event at the Caledon Golf and Country Club (2121 Olde Base Line Rd., near Inglewood), and Caledon OPP is seeking volunteers to help out at that location, as well as others in Peel.
Those who are interested can visit the official Games website at www.specialolympics2017games.com and go to the “Volunteers” tab where they will find the volunteer registration labelled “Click Here To Register As A Volunteer” as well as the minimum requirements to be a volunteer.
Caledon residents who are volunteering will need to have a current Criminal Record Check / Vulnerable Sector Screening completed. This can be done for free at the Caledon OPP detachment at 15924 Innis Lake Rd. near Caledon East.
Special Olympics Ontario is also looking for businesses, community groups or individuals to help support the games by making a general donation (a one-time payment or small monthly option is available); adopting an athlete (as an individual donor or as a business for $500); or by adopting an athletic team or group (by registering a team to pool funds together collectively to reach the goal of $500 to Adopt An Athlete). For those who wish to donate to the games, further information can be obtained on the official games website.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wrong date

The May 25 Citizen contained a story about an OPP recruiting session to be held by Caledon Community Services. The date of the session was incorrect. ...

Caledon OPP on display at open house

         

Optimism over update land-use plans

By Bill Rea There’s a lot of positive reaction to the results of the reviews of the land-use plans governing much of Southern Ontario, including ...

Husky sponsors Caledon Day Main Stage, featuring Sloan

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., the world’s largest brand name supplier of injection molding equipment and services to the plastics industry, has stepped up as ...

Kiss and Cry shown at RF Hall

By Bill Rea There was probably a shortage of dry eyes last Wednesday around Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East. Students were ...

Annual Schomberg Fair opens its gates this weekend

This year, the Schomberg Agricultural Society celebrates its 167th annual spring fair which runs today (Thursday) through to Sunday. Come out and enjoy all that ...

HomeJames looking for volunteers

HomeJames enters its 10th year with a record number of 19 nights of operation on its calendar, beginning with Lobsterfest in Bolton May 27, followed ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...

Waste exemption period offered for garbage day

From May 23 until June 1, Peel residents are offered a waste exemption period for their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Residents are encouraged to ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...