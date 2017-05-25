French school officially opens in Caledon
May 25, 2017 ·
0 Comments
There was a packed house recently for the official opening of École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco in SouthFields Village, as well as the opening of the associated daycare, Le Petit bateau. It was the official opening for the facility which has actually been operating since September. Father Antoine Badr went through the school, blessing room by room.
Photos by Bill Rea
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones presented this plaque to school Principial Alain Lalonde, expressing appreciation for the school’s commitment to faith and language.
Trustee Geneviève Grenier was on hand representing Conseil Scolaire du District Catholique Centre Sud with greetings from the Board.
Conseil Scolaire du District Catholique Centre Sud Director of Education André Blais was in attendance at the recent opening.