CELEBRATING CANADA’S MILESTONE
May 25, 2017 ·
The halls of St. John the Baptist Elementary School in Bolton were filled with art recently. The event was Celebrating Canada’s 150 Through the Arts. There were different styles of creativity on display throughout the school, as well as a performance by the White Pine Dancers (a First Nations’ group performing a traditional dance). Staff members Daniela Perri, Karen Donaldson, Nora Marchi, Alessia Masella Monique Ough and Rosanna Coure were standing by an impressive collection of Canadian memorabilia contributed by the staff.
Photo by Bill Rea