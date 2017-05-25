Uncategorized

Peel offers free confidential paper shredding events

This spring, Peel Region is offering residents free confidential paper shredding at various Community Recycling Centres (CRCs).
“As residents are spring cleaning, this is an excellent chance to dispose of confidential papers safely and securely when they are dropping off other items to their local CRCs,” Kelly Sousa-Dias, acting manager of the Region’s waste operations, said.
Residents can take unbound paper — such as taxes, bills, income statements and personal information — to the confidential paper shredding events. They will be June 3 at the Bolton CRC, 109 Industrial Rd., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; June 17 at the Heart Lake CRC, 420 Railside Dr., Brampton from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and June 24 at the Fewster CRC, 1126 Fewster Dr., Mississauga from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Regular fees apply to all other items.
There will be no cart exchanges for garbage, recycling or organics carts at any of these events.

         

