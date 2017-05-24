Uncategorized

Federal government announces support for McMichael collection

May 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte recently announced some $474,000 in funding for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg.
She made the announcement on behalf of Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly.
The funding, provided by the federal government through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used to make improvements to the Meeting House, a programming and meeting space adjacent to the gallery’s main building.
The renovations will increase physical accessibility for all users, including visitors with disabilities, and create an optimized programming area.
“The government of Canada is committed to investing in Canada’s cultural infrastructure,” Schulte remarked. “Revitalized cultural facilities allow Canadians to share and enjoy the inspiring influences of arts and heritage.”
“Investing in Canada’s cultural sector helps create jobs for the middle class, strengthens the economy, and ensures that Canada’s unique perspective is shared with the world,” Joly commented.
“The McMichael Canadian Art Collection humbly accepts this much-needed financial support from the government of Canada, which will enable the McMichael to increase the student and community involvement in outdoor and in-studio art programs,” McMichael Board of Trustees Chair Andrew W. Dunn commented. “As Canada celebrates 150 years of Confederation, we at the McMichael feel privileged to serve as a Canadian icon, and we are honoured by the continued commitment and support of the Government of Canada in achieving our aspirational mission as a centrepiece of Canadian arts and culture.”
The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is one of the province’s largest art galleries. It houses a permanent collection of more than 6,000 Canadian artworks, with a focus on Tom Thomson, the Group of Seven and their contemporaries, as well as works by Indigenous Canadian artists.

         

