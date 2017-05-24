Glad to see schools pick up litter

May 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
Kudos to St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School for doing a spring cleanup of trash on the school grounds and adjoining parklands.
I noticed the cleanup while driving north on Kingsview and so I was pleased to see a school taking part in this important endeavour. Hopefully all the other Caledon schools are doing the same thing this spring, and all season long. Teaching our children not to litter by engaging them in a cleanup of same is a necessary and worthwhile thing to do.
Sandy Forester,
Bolton
You must be logged in to post a comment.