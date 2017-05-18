TOP FREE THROWER REWARDED
May 18, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Sophie Rapallo, a Grade 5 student at James Bolton Public School, has proven she’s pretty good when it comes to basketball free throws. She was entered in the competition hosted by the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bolton, and she won at the council, district, regional and provincial levels. The 10-year-old clinched the title by connecting on 24 of 25 throws. Grand Knight John Ranieri presented the trophy to the champion at a ceremony Monday night. She has been playing rep ball in the Caledon Cougars’ organization for three years. Sophie said the secret to her success was simple. “Just focus on the shooting.”
Photo by Bill Rea