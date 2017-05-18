Sports

Tire guys at the top of ball hockey standings

Hot tempers and lots of goals were order of business for the fourth night of action in the Inglewood Ball Hockey League season.
When things had settled down, 360º Tire Service was on top of the standings with eight points, having won all four of their matches. George’s Arena Sports were in second with six, followed by Mr. Handyman with four. We Are Creative and Carney Plumbing faced each other May 9 tied for fourth place, and ended the evening in the same spot. Caledon Hills Cycling are still looking for their first points in the standings.
George’s 5,
Caledon Hills 2
In a game that started out close and ended rough with suspensions being handed out to both teams, George’s were able to get the win over Caledon Hills.
Point getters for George’s were Anthony Villari, JP Lombardo, Adam Fraccaro, Chris Della Morra, Steve Pasceri, Matt Ricci and Matt Scida. Caledon Hills point getters were Dave Phillips and Peter Anselmi.
360º Tire 6,
Mr. Handyman 2
The 360º Tire team continued to roll over the league, getting their fourth straight win beating Mr. Handyman.
The Tire go-to guys were Kelvin Young from Lawrence Borden, Young (unassisted), Dustin Buss from Marco Franza, Franza (unassisted), Buss from Franza and Frankie Carricatio, and Buss. Handyman net nabbers were Robert Keszeg and Joseph Lupo, both unassisted.
Carney 2,
We Are Creative 2
Neither team could best the other this night, serving up the first tie of the season between Carney Plumbing and We Are Creative.
Creative goals were both nabbed by Dillon Cole with Joshua D’Eri and Paul Zijlstra getting helpers. Carney’s go-to guy was Brandon Sinclair with the pair assisted by Jesse Rooyakkers.

         

