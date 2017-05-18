CALEDON GIRLS TAKE GOLD
May 18, 2017 ·
Congratulations to the Caledon Coyotes Ken’s Lawnmower Midget-Intermediate Girls Hockey Club for winning the 2016/2017 league championship. The girls faced many challenges and worked very hard throughout their season. All their efforts culminated during the playoffs, eventually winning it all March 26 at Alder Arena in Orangeville. The Coyotes shut out the Orangeville Tigers R.B.C. 1-0 in a well-contested final. The team consists of Head Coach Ab Schiavo; Assistant Coaches Mark Pitcher and Jon Kufrin; Trainer Lisa Cardoza; Manager Wayne Noble; and players Gabrielle Alves, Emma Brown, Hannah Cardoza, Casie de Boer, Claire Gallagher, Caitlyn Kolb, Ally Kufrin, Madeline Macrae, Kathryn Macrae, Riley Noble, Emily Pitcher, Caitlin Rodgers, Sabrina Schiavo, Kassandra Tymoshuk and Dale Wright. Missing from photo were Assistant Coach Don Macrae and players Renee Carriere and Kelly Livingston.