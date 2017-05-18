Fire department distributes information
May 18, 2017 ·
Marking Emergency Preparedness Week, representatives of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services had displays set up at various locations in Bolton. Public Education Officer Gillian Boyd was joined by Bolton Firefighters Anthony Berne, John Campregher, Todd Lorimer and Christine Calzato at this display table at the Bolton Canadian Tire Friday night.
Fire Inspector Scott Gilbert had no trouble getting Zachery Beatson, 4, of Palgrave to take this colouring book at the display set up Saturday at the Home Depot in Bolton as his father Kenn watched.
Photos by Bill Rea