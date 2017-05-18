911

York police charge two Caledon residents

May 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with York Regional Police have charged two Caledon people and are looking for more victims that may have had their tailgates stolen from pick-up trucks.
In October, police were contacted by a business owner in Vaughan who noticed that a tailgate was missing from one of his pick-up trucks parked behind his business. He went online to try and purchase a tailgate that would fit his truck. He came across the same style and colour of tailgate that was missing. When he met with the seller, he discovered the tailgate that was being sold online, was his tailgate that had gone missing. When confronted, the seller quickly drove off. That’s when the business owner contacted police.
Investigators obtained video surveillance from a business in Vaughan where a similar theft had taken place. As the investigation progressed, suspects were identified and they were arrested April 12. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Caledon. Several tailgates were located and investigators are appealing for anyone that may have had their tailgate stolen from the Vaughan area to contact them.
A 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have been charged with theft over $5,000 from a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the District 4 Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6431 or 7441, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

         

