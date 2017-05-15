Talk of the Town by Mayor Allan Thompson — Much happening in Caledon in May and June

May 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
Spring is here and so is the rain that comes with it.
Just five days in and we’ve had more rain than in the entire month of May last year. Our rural roads are taking a beating.
To report a washed-out road, call our 24-hour emergency line at 1-800-563-7881.
Another challenge this time of year is road construction, and there are several major routes that will be undergoing improvements this year.
Old Church Road will be closed from Duffy’s Lane to Highway 50 from May 15 to Sept. 1 for bridge rehabilitation. Mayfield Road from Bramalea Road to Airport Road will be expanded from two to six lanes.
Celebrating National Youth Week
Last Thursday was our first ever Caledon Youth Summit. I was impressed and inspired by the questions and the engagement of the young people who attended from four of our area high schools. It may have been our first Youth Summit, it won’t be our last.
Last Tuesday, we honoured the outstanding achievement of Tia John, who received the Lincoln M. Alexander Award for her work and dedication to end racial discrimination and promote social change.
In partnership with ecoCaledon we featured the amazing designs by talented students for the rain barrels that will be auctioned off on Caledon Day. The monies raised will go to an environmental bursary program.
And last, but certainly not least, a big shout out to the Humberview Alpha Dogs for an outstanding showing at the Robotics World Championship.
Mark your calendars for some exciting June events.
• June 7 will be Seniors Day at Albion-Bolton Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature valuable workshops, a light lunch and a keynote on seniors housing and continuum of care.
• June 16 will be Cheers Caledon at the Caledon Town Hall Campus. We will be celebrating our finest craft beer and ciders.
• June 17 is Caledon Day at the Town Hall Campus. It will be a full day of family fun, food and entertainment.
There is so much to see and do around town. For a full listing of community events and happenings, check out our tourism website at visitcaledon.ca
