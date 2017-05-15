Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Ian Kittle
The Annual Camp Enterprise commenced at the Cedar Mills YMCA near Schomberg May 4.
This is a three-and-a-half day camp for Grade 11 and 12 students from local and more distant high schools, which focuses on the entrepreneurial spirit. This year, 45 students attended.
The Rotary Clubs in District 7070 and 7080 completely fund the camp for the students who also heard presentations from Anitra Basant Sisavang on Career Paths; Wylie Hudspeth on Bee Keeping; Joe Esposito, the Orangeville Youth Entrepreneurship Coordinator, on his job; the Kleinburg Rotary Club on Creating a Small Business; Lou Schizas from AM 640 Radio; and speakers Blake Fleischacker and Élan Margo.
Students, in work groups create a small business plan for a product of their choice, then present it to a board comprised of Rotary business persons for their feedback and advice.
They are also involved in a labour-management negotiation game which pits union representatives against business management, both being acted out by the students. This broadens their awareness of labour issues in business.
Students also enjoyed a dance, movies and pizza night, plus outdoor activities led by YMCA staff. The camp closed with a Leadership Award Vote by the students May 7.
The Palgrave Rotary Club held their normal meeting at the camp and members spent the evening in the company of the students. It was a wonderful experience to see Rotary working in our communities with our youth.
Parents should be aware of this camp opportunity for their teens each year. All local schools are approached by Rotary clubs with the intent of encouraging students to experience Camp Enterprise.
If you are interested in learning more about Rotary and how you can help create and foster moments of impact here in Caledon and around the world, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
