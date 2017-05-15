Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Ian Kittle
The Annual Camp Enterprise commenced at the Cedar Mills YMCA near Schomberg May 4.
This is a three-and-a-half day camp for Grade 11 and 12 students from local and more distant high schools, which focuses on the entrepreneurial spirit. This year, 45 students attended.
The Rotary Clubs in District 7070 and 7080 completely fund the camp for the students who also heard presentations from Anitra Basant Sisavang on Career Paths; Wylie Hudspeth on Bee Keeping; Joe Esposito, the Orangeville Youth Entrepreneurship Coordinator, on his job; the Kleinburg Rotary Club on Creating a Small Business; Lou Schizas from AM 640 Radio; and speakers Blake Fleischacker and Élan Margo.
Students, in work groups create a small business plan for a product of their choice, then present it to a board comprised of Rotary business persons for their feedback and advice.
They are also involved in a labour-management negotiation game which pits union representatives against business management, both being acted out by the students. This broadens their awareness of labour issues in business.
Students also enjoyed a dance, movies and pizza night, plus outdoor activities led by YMCA staff. The camp closed with a Leadership Award Vote by the students May 7.
The Palgrave Rotary Club held their normal meeting at the camp and members spent the evening in the company of the students. It was a wonderful experience to see Rotary working in our communities with our youth.
Parents should be aware of this camp opportunity for their teens each year. All local schools are approached by Rotary clubs with the intent of encouraging students to experience Camp Enterprise.
If you are interested in learning more about Rotary and how you can help create and foster moments of impact here in Caledon and around the world, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hike for Bethell Hospice raises record $150,000

Nearly 600 participants gathered in Inglewood Sunday at the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice. This year’s event raised an unprecedented $150,000 for the Bethell Hospice ...

CCS opens the new Evolve store in Bolton

By Bill Rea Caledon Community Services (CCS) has a long history in town, and another major chapter was opened Friday. Evolve is now officially open ...

Local youths among Duke of Edinburgh Award recipients

By Bill Rea The Scouting and Guiding movements have a long history of producing achievers, and evidence of that is easy to find. There were ...

Alton Grange AGM May 16

The Alton Grange Association will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Tuesday (May 16) It will start at 7 p.m at the Paul ...

Local Expo connects teen comic enthusiasts

Calling all superhero fans, anime addicts, sci-fi lovers and comic book enthusiasts! Caledon Public Library is hosting the second annual Comic Expo for Teens May ...

Jones denies Liberal charges of delaying safety measures

By Bill Rea The Liberal Caucus at Queen’s Park has issued a statement blaming Sylvia Jones for standing in the way of community safety, but ...

Test drive a Ford to help local school

Fines Ford Lincoln has partnered with Allan Drive Middle School to put on a Drive4WE event. It will be this Saturday (May 13) from 9 ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, MAY 12 Caledon Area Families for Inclusion (CAFFI) organizes a “social” the second Friday of every month (of the school year) at the Exchange ...