Sports

Junior C Bandits are still searching for first win of the season

May 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
Another rough showing in both the penalty box and on the scoreboard landed the Junior C Caledon Bandits back-to-back losses over the weekend, and a four-game losing streak to start the season.
Meeting a pair of difficult teams in the Oakville Buzz and Six Nations Warriors, Caledon’s goals-against continued to struggle as they allowed 28 markers over the two games.
Saturday night’s match against the Buzz actually proved to be tame, with Caledon picking up just four minutes in penalties. Austin Heughan traded goals with Oakville’s Kevin Power for a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes, before Oakville rattled off seven goals in the second period to take a commanding lead.
Heughan found the back of the net again, as did Jonathan Ferguson and Josh MacIsaac, though the Bandits eventually fell 9-4.
As is often the case, Sunday’s rumble at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena with the Warriors was a much more physical battle, with a constant cycle to the box for both sides. Six Nations managed seven goals in each of the first and second periods, with the game getting out of hand in the third once the winning side was all but settled.
Six Caledon players found the back of the net in an eventual 19-8 loss, namely Heughan, Jordan Oshowy, Scott Edwards, Trevor Blumbergs, and a pair each from Spencer Wood and Dimitri Meszaros.
An 0-4 start to the season has the Bandits in the basement of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League’s West division. Both Oakville and Six Nations sit atop the ladder, in a three-way tie with the Fergus Thistles.
The Clarington Shamrox and Whitby Warriors lead the East division with undefeated starts to the season.
Caledon continues play Friday when they visit the Mimico Mountaineers, a game which should result in one team earning their first win of the season.
They return home next Tuesday to host the Wilmot Wild (1-1-0) at Caledon East. The opening faceoff is set for 8p.m.
For stats and schedules, visit www.banditslacrosse.com/jrc

Caledon’s Trevor Blumsberg looks to get around a Six Nations defender in the Bandits’ loss to the Warriors at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena Sunday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hike for Bethell Hospice raises record $150,000

Nearly 600 participants gathered in Inglewood Sunday at the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice. This year’s event raised an unprecedented $150,000 for the Bethell Hospice ...

CCS opens the new Evolve store in Bolton

By Bill Rea Caledon Community Services (CCS) has a long history in town, and another major chapter was opened Friday. Evolve is now officially open ...

Local youths among Duke of Edinburgh Award recipients

By Bill Rea The Scouting and Guiding movements have a long history of producing achievers, and evidence of that is easy to find. There were ...

Alton Grange AGM May 16

The Alton Grange Association will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Tuesday (May 16) It will start at 7 p.m at the Paul ...

Local Expo connects teen comic enthusiasts

Calling all superhero fans, anime addicts, sci-fi lovers and comic book enthusiasts! Caledon Public Library is hosting the second annual Comic Expo for Teens May ...

Jones denies Liberal charges of delaying safety measures

By Bill Rea The Liberal Caucus at Queen’s Park has issued a statement blaming Sylvia Jones for standing in the way of community safety, but ...

Test drive a Ford to help local school

Fines Ford Lincoln has partnered with Allan Drive Middle School to put on a Drive4WE event. It will be this Saturday (May 13) from 9 ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, MAY 12 Caledon Area Families for Inclusion (CAFFI) organizes a “social” the second Friday of every month (of the school year) at the Exchange ...