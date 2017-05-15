Junior C Bandits are still searching for first win of the season

May 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Another rough showing in both the penalty box and on the scoreboard landed the Junior C Caledon Bandits back-to-back losses over the weekend, and a four-game losing streak to start the season.
Meeting a pair of difficult teams in the Oakville Buzz and Six Nations Warriors, Caledon’s goals-against continued to struggle as they allowed 28 markers over the two games.
Saturday night’s match against the Buzz actually proved to be tame, with Caledon picking up just four minutes in penalties. Austin Heughan traded goals with Oakville’s Kevin Power for a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes, before Oakville rattled off seven goals in the second period to take a commanding lead.
Heughan found the back of the net again, as did Jonathan Ferguson and Josh MacIsaac, though the Bandits eventually fell 9-4.
As is often the case, Sunday’s rumble at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena with the Warriors was a much more physical battle, with a constant cycle to the box for both sides. Six Nations managed seven goals in each of the first and second periods, with the game getting out of hand in the third once the winning side was all but settled.
Six Caledon players found the back of the net in an eventual 19-8 loss, namely Heughan, Jordan Oshowy, Scott Edwards, Trevor Blumbergs, and a pair each from Spencer Wood and Dimitri Meszaros.
An 0-4 start to the season has the Bandits in the basement of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League’s West division. Both Oakville and Six Nations sit atop the ladder, in a three-way tie with the Fergus Thistles.
The Clarington Shamrox and Whitby Warriors lead the East division with undefeated starts to the season.
Caledon continues play Friday when they visit the Mimico Mountaineers, a game which should result in one team earning their first win of the season.
They return home next Tuesday to host the Wilmot Wild (1-1-0) at Caledon East. The opening faceoff is set for 8p.m.
For stats and schedules, visit www.banditslacrosse.com/jrc
