Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — May 11, 2017

May 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School
Marc-Anthony Colalancia
The Grade 9 student is playing mid-field on the junior boys’ soccer team, which has opened the season with a 2-1 record. Earlier in the school year, he played on the junior volleyball team, and was a guard on the junior basketball squad. Away from school, he’s a rep player in the Brampton Youth Soccer Club organization. The 15-year-old lives in ValleyWood.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Mitchell Price
This 14-year-old has been making his mark in track and field; particularly in the shot put. He’s competed in two meets so far this season, and has won gold at both. His best throw is 12.23 metres. In the fall, he played defensive tackle on the varsity football team, and was a centre on the junior basketball team. In the community, he plays rep football in the Guelph Junior Gryphons organization. This Grade 9 student lives in Alton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Robert Grzesiuk
The Grade 12 student is currently taking part in track and field, with a focus on the discus. He’s been in three meets so far, and brought home gold from all three. His best toss is 39.51 metres. He also played middle on the senior volleyball team. Away from school, he used to take part in the Brampton Track Club. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hike for Bethell Hospice raises record $150,000

Nearly 600 participants gathered in Inglewood Sunday at the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice. This year’s event raised an unprecedented $150,000 for the Bethell Hospice ...

CCS opens the new Evolve store in Bolton

By Bill Rea Caledon Community Services (CCS) has a long history in town, and another major chapter was opened Friday. Evolve is now officially open ...

Local youths among Duke of Edinburgh Award recipients

By Bill Rea The Scouting and Guiding movements have a long history of producing achievers, and evidence of that is easy to find. There were ...

Alton Grange AGM May 16

The Alton Grange Association will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Tuesday (May 16) It will start at 7 p.m at the Paul ...

Local Expo connects teen comic enthusiasts

Calling all superhero fans, anime addicts, sci-fi lovers and comic book enthusiasts! Caledon Public Library is hosting the second annual Comic Expo for Teens May ...

Jones denies Liberal charges of delaying safety measures

By Bill Rea The Liberal Caucus at Queen’s Park has issued a statement blaming Sylvia Jones for standing in the way of community safety, but ...

Test drive a Ford to help local school

Fines Ford Lincoln has partnered with Allan Drive Middle School to put on a Drive4WE event. It will be this Saturday (May 13) from 9 ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, MAY 12 Caledon Area Families for Inclusion (CAFFI) organizes a “social” the second Friday of every month (of the school year) at the Exchange ...