DQ Athletes of the Week — May 11, 2017
May 15, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Mayfield Secondary School
Marc-Anthony Colalancia
The Grade 9 student is playing mid-field on the junior boys’ soccer team, which has opened the season with a 2-1 record. Earlier in the school year, he played on the junior volleyball team, and was a guard on the junior basketball squad. Away from school, he’s a rep player in the Brampton Youth Soccer Club organization. The 15-year-old lives in ValleyWood.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Mitchell Price
This 14-year-old has been making his mark in track and field; particularly in the shot put. He’s competed in two meets so far this season, and has won gold at both. His best throw is 12.23 metres. In the fall, he played defensive tackle on the varsity football team, and was a centre on the junior basketball team. In the community, he plays rep football in the Guelph Junior Gryphons organization. This Grade 9 student lives in Alton.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Robert Grzesiuk
The Grade 12 student is currently taking part in track and field, with a focus on the discus. He’s been in three meets so far, and brought home gold from all three. His best toss is 39.51 metres. He also played middle on the senior volleyball team. Away from school, he used to take part in the Brampton Track Club. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.