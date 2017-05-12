Headline News

Hike for Bethell Hospice raises record $150,000

May 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Nearly 600 participants gathered in Inglewood Sunday at the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice.
This year’s event raised an unprecedented $150,000 for the Bethell Hospice Foundation, shattering the event’s goal by $20,000.
The event featured an accessible, five kilometre hike along the Caledon Trailway, a memory board full of remembrances, a barbecue lunch prepared by the Caledon Lions Club, a silent auction supported by countless local businesses, and a tremendous feeling of positive good will.
Bethell Hospice Foundation co-chair, Tim Powell, thanked the large crowd for their generous support.
“Each of you here today is aware how vital the services of Bethell Hospice are to our community,” he said. “As the words on the back of our hike t-shirts remind us, Bethell Hospice is a place of caring, compassion, love, empathy, respect, comfort, serenity and peace. Many of you have experienced those feelings first hand, and each of you have cared enough to come forward today, to ensure that Bethell Hospice services will be here for the next families in need. Thank you all so much for your belief in the importance of Bethell Hospice in our community.”
Government funding covers only 60 per cent of the cost to operate Bethell Hospice. Each year, the Foundation must raise $1,000,000 to keep the doors open, and provide services at no cost to residents, program participants or their families. Bethell Hospice is the only residential hospice serving Caledon, Brampton, Dufferin County and West Woodbridge, and also offers Community Programs throughout Caledon and Brampton.
Hike for Bethell Hospice was presented by Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centres and The Simple Alternative Funeral Centres — Mississauga. The hike was also supported by Platinum Level Community Partners Brampton Brick, Cart-All Express Inc., Cavalier Transportation Services and Scotiabank, as well as a host of gold, silver, bronze and route sponsors.

While conditions prevented the balloons being released as planned, they were in evidence in Inglewood Sunday, as well hundreds of participants in the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice. The event raised $150,000 for the cause.

Walk participants were making their way along the Caledon Trailway Sunday.
Photos by Bill Rea

Judy Held, a personal support worker at Bethell Hospice, read a poem to the assembled walkers before they headed out.

Tim Powell, co-chair of the Bethell Hospice Foundation, stressed the importance of fundraising events to help the agency provide the programs and services it does.

Councillors Doug Beffort and Jennifer Innis were on hand for the opening ceremonies of the walk.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hike for Bethell Hospice raises record $150,000

Nearly 600 participants gathered in Inglewood Sunday at the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice. This year’s event raised an unprecedented $150,000 for the Bethell Hospice ...

CCS opens the new Evolve store in Bolton

By Bill Rea Caledon Community Services (CCS) has a long history in town, and another major chapter was opened Friday. Evolve is now officially open ...

Local youths among Duke of Edinburgh Award recipients

By Bill Rea The Scouting and Guiding movements have a long history of producing achievers, and evidence of that is easy to find. There were ...

Alton Grange AGM May 16

The Alton Grange Association will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Tuesday (May 16) It will start at 7 p.m at the Paul ...

Local Expo connects teen comic enthusiasts

Calling all superhero fans, anime addicts, sci-fi lovers and comic book enthusiasts! Caledon Public Library is hosting the second annual Comic Expo for Teens May ...

Jones denies Liberal charges of delaying safety measures

By Bill Rea The Liberal Caucus at Queen’s Park has issued a statement blaming Sylvia Jones for standing in the way of community safety, but ...

Test drive a Ford to help local school

Fines Ford Lincoln has partnered with Allan Drive Middle School to put on a Drive4WE event. It will be this Saturday (May 13) from 9 ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

         