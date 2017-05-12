Hike for Bethell Hospice raises record $150,000

May 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Nearly 600 participants gathered in Inglewood Sunday at the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice.
This year’s event raised an unprecedented $150,000 for the Bethell Hospice Foundation, shattering the event’s goal by $20,000.
The event featured an accessible, five kilometre hike along the Caledon Trailway, a memory board full of remembrances, a barbecue lunch prepared by the Caledon Lions Club, a silent auction supported by countless local businesses, and a tremendous feeling of positive good will.
Bethell Hospice Foundation co-chair, Tim Powell, thanked the large crowd for their generous support.
“Each of you here today is aware how vital the services of Bethell Hospice are to our community,” he said. “As the words on the back of our hike t-shirts remind us, Bethell Hospice is a place of caring, compassion, love, empathy, respect, comfort, serenity and peace. Many of you have experienced those feelings first hand, and each of you have cared enough to come forward today, to ensure that Bethell Hospice services will be here for the next families in need. Thank you all so much for your belief in the importance of Bethell Hospice in our community.”
Government funding covers only 60 per cent of the cost to operate Bethell Hospice. Each year, the Foundation must raise $1,000,000 to keep the doors open, and provide services at no cost to residents, program participants or their families. Bethell Hospice is the only residential hospice serving Caledon, Brampton, Dufferin County and West Woodbridge, and also offers Community Programs throughout Caledon and Brampton.
Hike for Bethell Hospice was presented by Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centres and The Simple Alternative Funeral Centres — Mississauga. The hike was also supported by Platinum Level Community Partners Brampton Brick, Cart-All Express Inc., Cavalier Transportation Services and Scotiabank, as well as a host of gold, silver, bronze and route sponsors.
