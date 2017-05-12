Alton Grange AGM May 16

May 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Alton Grange Association will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Tuesday (May 16)
It will start at 7 p.m at the Paul Morin Gallery (the former town hall) at 19741 Main St. in Alton.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Sherri Cox from the National Wildlife Centre. She will talk about the wildlife rehabilitation and medicine work that is done to heal sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.
This is a free family friendly event and everyone is welcome.
For more information, email altongrangeassociation@hotmail.com or phone 519-941-7833.
You must be logged in to post a comment.