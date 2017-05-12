Local Expo connects teen comic enthusiasts

May 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Calling all superhero fans, anime addicts, sci-fi lovers and comic book enthusiasts!
Caledon Public Library is hosting the second annual Comic Expo for Teens May 13 at the Albion-Bolton Branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s expo will feature a variety of fun-filled, comic-themed events, including an escape room challenge, trivia, art and design activities and more. Local collectables store Nobletoyz Bolton will be on site throughout the day, as well as a special effects makeup artist.
“There will be lots of chances to win prizes throughout the day,” said Laurie Groe, manager of youth services. “Attendees who dress up as their favourite fandom character have the chance to win a gift card to Nobletoyz and those who post photos using #CPLComicExpo also have the chance to win prizes during the event.”
For more details, visit the library website or pick-up the Comic Expo for Teens brochure at any library branch.
