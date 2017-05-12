Test drive a Ford to help local school

May 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Fines Ford Lincoln has partnered with Allan Drive Middle School to put on a Drive4WE event.
It will be this Saturday (May 13) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fines Ford, 10 Simona Dr. in Bolton.
For every valid test-drive completed, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the school; to a maximum of $6,000.
There will also be lots of prizes that day. They will be giving away tickets to see Toronto FC, Blue Jays, Leafs, movies and the Shawn Mendesz concert.
From coast to coast, between May 7 and 13, Ford of Canada is partnering with schools across the country and WE charities to help make a difference to communities on both a local and global scale.
Since 2010, Ford has raised $8 million for worthy causes and school partners.
You must be logged in to post a comment.