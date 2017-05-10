Uncategorized

CVC helps protect property and the environment

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will host a Caring for your Land and Water workshop to help landowners care for natural areas on their properties and protect the environment.
The workshop takes place May 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Terra Cotta Conservation Area, 14452 Winston Churchill Blvd.
The workshop is designed for landowners across the watershed who are interested in learning more about their rural properties and taking action to make environmental improvements. Registration for the workshop is almost full.
“Landowners are taking advantage of this workshop to make the most of their rural properties,” CVC’s Deputy CAO and Director of Watershed Transformation Mike Puddister said. “It’s great to see how property owners want to restore natural areas, provide habitat for wildlife and protect water sources by caring for their septics and wells.”
By attending a Caring for your Land and Water workshop, participants become eligible to apply for funding through CVC’s Landowner Action Fund. Since the funding program was launched in 2014, more than $100,000 has been awarded to landowners for environmental projects on their properties.
Space is limited for the workshop, so register at www.creditvalleyca.ca/events
For more information, call 1-800-668-5557, ext. 436. Preference will be given to landowners owning one acre or more of rural property in the Credit River watershed.
The next Caring for your Land and Water workshop will take place Oct. 21 in Mono.
Workshops are free thanks to funding from CVC’s regional and municipal partners.

         

Be careful around waterways

With heavy rain expected in the coming days, the Town of Caledon is urging residents to be extremely cautious around waterways. Environment Canada is forecasting ...

Town holds recognition evening for volunteers

By Bill Rea Even Mayor Allan Thompson admitted there were not enough being honoured. But 37 Caledon residents were recognized last Wednesday as the Town ...

Saga continues over ruling against Shaughnessy

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has her supporters in the community, but her husband Tim Forster took up the cudgels for her Tuesday night. ...

St. Michael’s Chaplaincy Leader receives prestigious award

By Bill Rea Urszula Cybulko is very good at her job, and that has been recognized by her peers. The Chaplaincy Leader at St. Michael ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

         

