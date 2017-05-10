CVC helps protect property and the environment

May 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will host a Caring for your Land and Water workshop to help landowners care for natural areas on their properties and protect the environment.
The workshop takes place May 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Terra Cotta Conservation Area, 14452 Winston Churchill Blvd.
The workshop is designed for landowners across the watershed who are interested in learning more about their rural properties and taking action to make environmental improvements. Registration for the workshop is almost full.
“Landowners are taking advantage of this workshop to make the most of their rural properties,” CVC’s Deputy CAO and Director of Watershed Transformation Mike Puddister said. “It’s great to see how property owners want to restore natural areas, provide habitat for wildlife and protect water sources by caring for their septics and wells.”
By attending a Caring for your Land and Water workshop, participants become eligible to apply for funding through CVC’s Landowner Action Fund. Since the funding program was launched in 2014, more than $100,000 has been awarded to landowners for environmental projects on their properties.
Space is limited for the workshop, so register at www.creditvalleyca.ca/events
For more information, call 1-800-668-5557, ext. 436. Preference will be given to landowners owning one acre or more of rural property in the Credit River watershed.
The next Caring for your Land and Water workshop will take place Oct. 21 in Mono.
Workshops are free thanks to funding from CVC’s regional and municipal partners.
