Concert Band planning Canada 150 event

The next performance by the Caledon Concert Band will also be a celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.
The concert will be May 28, starting at 2 p.m at Caledon Community Complex in Caledon East.
This will be an all-ages event with cafe-style seating and a dance floor suitable for affordable, casual family fun.
The program will include a wide variety of music styles, including jazz, swing, disco, patriotic marches, classical and even klesmer. Fred Stride’s rousing arrangement of O Canada will get hearts glowing for the true north strong and free.
Admission will be free for children aged 12 and younger. Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Proceeds will help fund the projects and scholarships of the Caledon Concert Band Association, a registered charitable not-for-profit community organization.
For more information or to purchase online advance tickets and reserve group rate tables, go to www.caledonconcertband.ca
