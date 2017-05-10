Uncategorized

Town reviewing Palgrave Estates

May 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Caledon is conducting a review of the Palgrave Estate Policy Area, and will be hosting an open house on the matter June 1.
It will run from 7 to 9 pm. at Caledon Equestrian Park, 200 Pine Ave. in Palgrave.
The Town is conducting the review to determine where and how to accommodate the residential and population-related growth anticipated for the area to 2031.
A key intent of this review is to ensure that the policies are reflective of Provincial policy changes since the Secondary Plan was put in place approximately 30 years ago. The outcome of the study will be a new framework for future growth in the Palgrave Estate residential community that is grounded in an understanding of Provincial policy, environmental constraints, servicing policies and broader community planning principles.
The open house will include a brief presentation providing an overview of the project and identifying other public engagement opportunities; a poster display with project information and an open session where participants can continue the discussion in their groups, and talk to staff about the project.
For more information, visit www.caledon.ca or contact Community Planner Margherita Bialy at 905-584-2272, ext. 4049 or Margherita.bialy@caledon.ca

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Be careful around waterways

With heavy rain expected in the coming days, the Town of Caledon is urging residents to be extremely cautious around waterways. Environment Canada is forecasting ...

Town holds recognition evening for volunteers

By Bill Rea Even Mayor Allan Thompson admitted there were not enough being honoured. But 37 Caledon residents were recognized last Wednesday as the Town ...

Saga continues over ruling against Shaughnessy

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has her supporters in the community, but her husband Tim Forster took up the cudgels for her Tuesday night. ...

St. Michael’s Chaplaincy Leader receives prestigious award

By Bill Rea Urszula Cybulko is very good at her job, and that has been recognized by her peers. The Chaplaincy Leader at St. Michael ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY MAY 4 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...