4-Her’s celebrate Canada’s 150th

With heavy rain expected in the coming days, the Town of Caledon is urging residents to be extremely cautious around waterways. Environment Canada is forecasting ...

By Bill Rea Even Mayor Allan Thompson admitted there were not enough being honoured. But 37 Caledon residents were recognized last Wednesday as the Town ...

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has her supporters in the community, but her husband Tim Forster took up the cudgels for her Tuesday night. ...

By Bill Rea Urszula Cybulko is very good at her job, and that has been recognized by her peers. The Chaplaincy Leader at St. Michael ...

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

THURSDAY MAY 4 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...