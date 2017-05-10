4-Her’s celebrate Canada’s 150th

May 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
Kayla Emmerton
In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, members of Peel 4-H had an amazing time taking part of a craft club that has been around longer than Canada — Embroidery.
Members were able to “learn to do by doing” by learning a variety of different stitches, like the lazy daisy and the blanket stitch — a common stitch found on the edges of many fleece blankets.
For their final project, members decided to embroider the provincial flowers of Canada and quilt them together to create a wall hanging. The squares turned out very beautiful, and the quilt will be auctioned off at 4-H awards night in the fall.
Through this fun and stimulating club, 4-Her’s were able to enjoy socializing and working together just like they did 100 years ago.
For more pictures and information about Peel 4-H visit www.4-hontario.ca/4h-in-my-area/peel.aspx
