Letters

Thanks from O’Reillys

May 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The O’Reilly family would like to sincerely thank the Caledon Citizen for publishing the article on the new Father Eugene O’Reilly Park.
We are proud of our ancestor’s achievements, but also realize Wildfield has a rich heritage tapestry and there are many other early leaders worthy of recognition. And, in fact, the City of Brampton does have plans to name other parks after individuals who contributed to the community. With the never-ceasing onslaught of development throughout the Greater Toronto Area, it is imperative that the efforts and contributions of the people who came before us are commemorated and not erased by urban sprawl.
A formal dedication of the park, at 20 Leo Austin Rd., will be conducted May 28 at about 3 p.m.
Dan, Phyllis, David and
Eugene O’Reilly, Theresa and
Mary Rickett
(and a long list of cousins)

         

Headline News

