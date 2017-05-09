Letters

Shaughnessy acted improperly

May 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It’s nice to see that the Town of Caledon has not been forgotten when it comes to the phenomenon of “fake news.”
I refer specifically to the letters to the editor that have been published in this newspaper over the past two weeks regarding the Integrity Commissioner’s investigation against Ward 1 Regional Councillor Barb Shaughnessy.
This is an organized campaign by a dozen or so people to distract from the real issue of Shaughnessy’s improper behavior towards numerous Town staff and two Regional councillors.
Eleven staff members who were represented by the Chief Administrative Officer Mike Galloway, and the two Regional councillors finally had enough and had the courage to come forward and ask the Integrity Commissioner to investigate. His report is clear — he found that Shaughnessy had acted improperly, clearly stated his reasoning, and applied sanctions.
No one is trying to muzzle Shaughnessy from representing her constituents to the best of her ability. What people are objecting to is her style and personality which is too often outright bullying, or to use the term from the report, intimidation.
To say that Shaughnessy was not given time to respond is nonsense. She had 10 full days to respond to the complaints and, it may be news to these supporters, she did so.
As clearly stated by most of the councillors, they took no glee in dealing publicly with this issue, but nevertheless voted 6-2 in favour of the report. The truth is there for everyone to see. Now let’s move on to the numerous issues of real concern to the citizens of Caledon.
Duncan McCallum,
Ward 1,
Town of Caledon

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Be careful around waterways

With heavy rain expected in the coming days, the Town of Caledon is urging residents to be extremely cautious around waterways. Environment Canada is forecasting ...

Town holds recognition evening for volunteers

By Bill Rea Even Mayor Allan Thompson admitted there were not enough being honoured. But 37 Caledon residents were recognized last Wednesday as the Town ...

Saga continues over ruling against Shaughnessy

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has her supporters in the community, but her husband Tim Forster took up the cudgels for her Tuesday night. ...

St. Michael’s Chaplaincy Leader receives prestigious award

By Bill Rea Urszula Cybulko is very good at her job, and that has been recognized by her peers. The Chaplaincy Leader at St. Michael ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY MAY 4 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...