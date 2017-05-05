Headline News

Be careful around waterways

May 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

With heavy rain expected in the coming days, the Town of Caledon is urging residents to be extremely cautious around waterways.
Environment Canada is forecasting a weather system that could bring up to 70 millimeters of rain to the Greater Toronto Area, continuing through Friday and Saturday.
“Our crews are on standby to respond if needed,” said Mayor Allan Thompson, “but we also ask everyone to exercise caution. In particular, please keep children and pets away from all bodies of water, rivers and streams.”
With local ground already saturated with recent rains, the new rainfall will result in higher than normal water levels and flows in streams and rivers. Rapidly rising or fast moving water can create dangerous conditions. Flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas is also possible.
“Conditions can change rapidly so we advise people to be extra cautious,” said Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “Wet roads are particularly dangerous so we advise drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel during the storm.”
Both Credit Valley Conservation (www.creditvalleyCA.ca) and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (www.trca.ca), which are responsible for managing the local watersheds, have issued special flood watch statements.

         

