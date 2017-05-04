Sports

Dodgers, Brewers, to open NDBL season next week

May 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
Bolton will once again have double the chances to bring home a North Dufferin Baseball League championship.
After two seasons in the AAA Greater Toronto Baseball League, the Bolton Brewers have returned to the AA North Dufferin League, joining the Bolton Dodgers in a league where they have found tons of success in the past.
Having won five consecutive NDBL championships between 2009-2013, the Brewers left to join the GTBL in 2015, but were never able to gain traction in the league, citing issues with roster depth and park arrangements.
New Lowell has emerged as the league’s top team since the departure of the Brewers, winning back-to-back Strother Cups, and they will enter the 2017 season as the number-one contenders.
With Mike Wallace once again at the helm, the Brew Crew will be looking to return to the throne Tuesday when they open on the road against the Aurora Jays, before their home opener against the Jays the following Wednesday at the Innisfil Recreation Complex.
They will split their hosting diamonds between Innisfil, North Hill Park in Bolton, and Tottenham Park.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, are done licking their wounds from a sweep by the Knights in the 2016 first round and will open on the road against the Clearview Orioles next Wednesday.
Also splitting time between North Hill and Tottenham, they will not see home field advantage until May 24 when they host the Jays in Tottenham.
The two Bolton squads will clash for the first time this season July 6 at North Hill.
Each team in the NDBL will play 14 home games and 14 road games throughout the regular season, culminating at the end of July.
The Lisle Astros will host their annual Victoria Day weekend tournament May 20 to 22 while the New Lowell Knights have a tournament for the Civic Holiday weekend in August.
The league’s All-Star Games are planned for July 8 in Midland with a senior and junior contest on the docket.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

         

